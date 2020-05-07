How the NHS coronavirus contact tracking app works – BGR

Britain's National Health Service launched the coronavirus contact tracking app it created without the Apple-Google API.

The NHS tracking application is currently being tested on the Isle of Wight before being more widely implemented.

The app has been criticized for requesting location data, and may not always work as intended.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Aggressive testing and strict contact tracing are two things that every country should do to limit the spread of an infectious disease like the new coronavirus. Some of them demonstrated how well it can work, including countries like Germany, Iceland, New Zealand and South Korea. Others, such as the United States, Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, were unable to do so, which explains the high number of cases and death rates in those regions. Germany's aggressive tests also showed a large number of COVID-19 cases, but the country was able to keep the death toll much lower than other European countries.

Consistent testing and contact tracing should continue once social distancing measures are relaxed and economies begin to open up. That's the only way to prevent future outbreaks, catch new cases early, and reduce the number of deaths by treating patients early. Apple and Google have created a standard API that would allow countries to create tracking apps that work on iPhone and Android while protecting user privacy. But countries like France and the United Kingdom have their own plans to track COVID-19 patients. Now, Britain's NHS has launched its app, which is available on iPhone and Android.



The NHS wants to collect a lot of user data. The argument is that scientists could collect more data from users, which can be used for future research. That's why the NHS went its own way: NHS contact tracking doesn't follow the same privacy principles Apple and Google had planned for their API.

The main problem with the app is that you may not always be able to establish a Bluetooth pairing protocol between devices because the app must be on the screen for that to happen. 9to5Mac Explain:

That means if I'm sitting next to you checking my email while you're playing, neither of us will receive the Bluetooth codes from the other, which means the app has no way of knowing that we were in close contact. By contrast, apps created with the Apple / Google API will send and receive codes all the time.

The Apple-Google API ensures that phones can communicate with each other via Bluetooth no matter what happens on the screen.

The app has also raised privacy concerns about location data. An introductory screen explains what the app is, and then a second screen forces you to enter "the first half of your home zip code." However, the NHS said in a blog post that the app will not collect data on your location, and the image above says the information is necessary for the NHS to respond to local outbreaks.

Then you need to allow Bluetooth access and push notifications for the app to work:

Once you have configured the contact tracking application, you will receive a confirmation that "the application works correctly,quot;, as seen below. But there is no guarantee that the app will actually work.

In fact, the NHS is currently only testing the app on the Isle of Wight, which means it won't actually work until the NHS begins implementing the program more widely.

There is another problem that healthcare workers should be aware of. They will have to turn off Bluetooth while they are at work to avoid false positives. The idea here is that doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel working with patients with COVID-19 will wear personal protective equipment that will prevent transmission. The same problem could affect apps created in the Apple-Google standard when used in hospitals.

UK authorities may still switch to the Apple-Google API, according to new reports. As for the Apple-Google standard, the two companies released concepts on how the applications created in their API will work. This is what you can expect.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock