How do I calculate what I want when every day feels the same?

Dear Fuck Up,

I hope you do well and you survive this horrible period of confinement. I have a vague question and probably impossible to answer.

My life is beige Every day is the same. I go to a job that is mostly boring, but sometimes it's okay. I live in a shitty department, but I hope that if I keep my boring job, I'll get a raise and move into a slightly less shitty apartment. I have a small but nice group of friends and various hobbies, but I feel like I rarely have fun or get excited.

About five years ago, I made this great plan to improve my life. I got a graduate degree and changed careers. Now all I have is a bunch of student loans and an equally boring career but with more hours.

My problem is that I cannot understand what I really want in life, but I know that it cannot continue like this. I am 34 years old, and the idea of ​​living in my boring life the same for another five years, much less 40 years, fills me with despair.

Is there any wise wisdom you can give me about how you identified what makes you work in life?

Thank you,

Perpetually boring

Dear bored,

As someone who has spent most of my adult life in different stages of chronic depression, let me be (probably not) the first to say: Welcome! It stinks here. People often have a rather melodramatic conception of depression: that it is enthusiastic and sad and involves pale women who write bad poetry. Mostly it's boring. The similarity you describe is typical of how I experience my worst episodes, and also, strangely, why it's hard to know how quarantine has been affecting me.

Everyone is living as a depressive right now. The monotony, the isolation, the strange sleeping habits, the feeling that the dishes reproduce asexually in your sink. I used to understand all these things as external symptoms of my inner life, but I have realized that they can be causes and not effects. Am I really depressed or am I just acting like this? There is a difference? Maybe not.

And if the structure of a day or a week, sufficiently repeated without difference, can create the feeling that I must be depressed, what about the structure of the world? That these are sad times and that it feels bad to live in them is not very insightful, but lately I have been wondering if it is not so much sadness but similarity. Seeing evil people prosper again and again, having the same conversations about powerful men and the consequences they will never face, witnessing the suffering that was easily anticipated and avoided, asking over and over what can be done about it and telling each other over and over time, essentially, "nothing." For a moment, at the beginning of this current calamity, I felt that it could perhaps be a real breakup, but now it is clear that our answer will be more asking and answering more with "nothing", more suffering, more meaningless conversations, more prosperity. for a few of the rest expenses.

Which is all to say, did you really think you could make all of that cool by finding the job you like? That sounds impertinent and I'm sorry, but many of us buy the lie that what we do for money gives life, which means it's important to point out how funny that is. Are there people with fulfilling careers to help them endure the vagaries of a cruel world? Yes, sure. Do many of them come from families with enough money to bear the vagaries of a cruel world? Also if.

The vast majority of people have boring jobs, at best. I recommend cultivating a healthy resentment towards your job. Make enough effort to keep your job and no more. The fantasy that an exciting career is enough to sustain a life is one of the most damaging of the modern era: you would never find meaning there.

I don't really think find meaning at all. We build it, most of the time with others. The only real antidote I've found for an ever-present sense of equality is paying attention to things that grow and change: living things. Take care of something alive – start small and pitiful like a plant if you like. A cat; a friend; A neighbour. Be wasteful and unproductive in your activities.

Take advantage of this terrible opportunity that we all have right now to notice what he misses the most, and that is where he will probably find some things that he loves. I was fired and, frankly, I don't miss my job much, but I'd give up my last salary to spend a few hours in a crappy bar with my friends.

Love,

Shit up

