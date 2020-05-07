Host T.I. Mini Reunion as Kitty is unmasked as a student & # 39; AGT & # 39; fan favorite

FOX

In the new episode of the hit FOX singing competition, Jeff Dye is chosen as the guest panelist, joining Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

Up News Info –

"The masked singerSeason 3 aired the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 6. In the new episode, Jeff dye was chosen to be the guest panelist, joining Ken jeong, Robin thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

The first artist that night was the Frog, who attributed his "purpose" to his son. He sang a sensational rendition of "Bust A Move" by Young MC, while bringing a model airplane as his runway. Jenny thought the Frog was Anthony Mackie, with Robin following his earlier guess, Bow wow. Ken, meanwhile, believed it was Derek Hough and Jeff guessed Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Following her was Kitty. Dropping a track from "The Wizard of Oz", he took the stage to sing Amy Winehouse"Back to Black". Her borrowed package included a bow and arrow, leading Jenny to think it might be read Michele. Jeff thought Kitty might be one of the Olsen twins. Meanwhile, Nicole named Vanessa Hudgens.

<br />

The next contestant was the rhino, who performed a sweet performance of "You Have Lost That Lovin & # 39; Feeling". He had a navy in his borrowed package, saying, "I have worn many different hats, but this one has a very special meaning." Among the conjectures made by the panelists were Jason Aldean, Trace Atkins and David James Elliott.

%MINIFYHTML434ba02b4005ca7373abebe332df503614%

<br />

As for the Night Angel, she screamed Donna Summer"Last Dance". His borrowed package included ski gear with a map of Colombia as his additional piste. Ken thought she might be T-Boz since TLC. Nicole guessed Xscape& # 39; s Cotilla Tameka a.k.a. Tiny, while Jeff thought she was Alicia Keys.

<br />

The final episode was the turtle. He took the stage to sing a version of Coldplay"Fix You", while its track package also included a wedding cake, poker chips, and a wanted poster with a track from "1999". His borrowed package included a zombie, prompting Jeff to name "The Walking Dead"star Norman Reedus. Ken went with Howie Dorough While Nicole was guessing Jesse McCartney.

<br />

Kitty was eventually eliminated. Among the final guesses were Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Olsen, Anna Kendrick and Lea Michele. However, the panelists failed to guess correctly this time because Kitty was actually a fan favorite. "America has talent"alum Jackie Evancho. This marked a mini meeting with the host YOU., who used to host the NBC show.