"Hornet Hornets,quot; Remains An Imaginary Threat Among Bay Area Beekeepers – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – Although no giant Asian hornet has reportedly been seen in the Bay Area, it has caught the attention of many Sonoma County beekeepers.

Described as a vicious predator and nicknamed "Hornet Hornets,quot; for what they do to bees, the world's largest hornet is over two inches long.

"It can destroy a bee colony, and that's 50,000 or more bees, in three hours," said Ettamarie Peterson, a beekeeper at Peterson Farms Sonoma, who has been a beekeeper for decades.

Ettamarie says that although only four have been seen in Washington state, people here are nervous.

"You are a bee costume not a good enough defense for them," Peterson said.

The giant hornet is believed to have come from Japan, hitchhiking on a container ship.

Honey bees are one of the critical components of a successful agricultural economy, as they pollinate oranges, cherries, and any other flowering fruit and nut tree. They are also under attack from pesticides and droughts.

Peterson says keeping plants fit for bees is one way to help keep bees safe. However, there may be no defense against the murderous hornets.

"No, there is really nothing you can do to prepare, Peterson said." You can only be vigilant. "

The Sonoma County Beekeepers Association hopes that Washington state authorities can contain the giant Asian hornet before it escapes south.