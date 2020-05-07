"Hooker,quot;: Document Reveals GirlsDoPorn Plans To Harass Victims

The FBI says the men behind the disgraced GirlsDoPorn website were willing to do everything possible to harass and intimidate 22 women who sued them for fraud and coercion. A judge awarded those women $ 13 million in January. Now one of the men, Matthew Wolfe, is in custody and facing criminal charges. Authorities believe that another defendant, ringleader Michael Pratt, has fled the country.

Wolfe is asking to be released on bail. On Thursday, Motherboard released an FBI document arguing against its motion. It details how far the men were willing to go to retaliate against women.

The FBI arrested Wolfe in October and searched GirlsDoPorn's offices the next day. The April 22 document, released this week, describes the result of that search.

"Agents located a chart listing countries that do not extradite individuals to the United States," wrote US Attorney Robert Brewer. "The chart indicated whether each country had online banking services and whether New Zealand citizens, such as the defendant, could obtain a visa."

Brewer says the defendant's fiancée has a wealthy family and could access funds to help flee to New Zealand, and then to a third country with no extradition treaty from the United States.

"22 whores,quot;

Brewer also says that FBI agents "found evidence of efforts to harass and intimidate the victims and their attorneys."

They found a video script called "22 Whores + 5 Shady Lawyers VS GirlsDoPorn,quot;. The caption read "Share and spread this video as far as possible."

The script loaded with typographical errors listed the names of the 22 women who sued the porn site. "Put the full name and location of each girl (sic) on the screen before you go to hell," the script said, presumably "her shit,quot; here are images from her porn videos.

The video was supposed to end with the text "These retarded lawyers and dissident prostitutes wasted 3 years of time. Ask yourself how viral these videos will be now if no one controls them … Good job."

One of the women's accusations against GirlsDoPorn is that the site's owners deliberately leaked their real names to increase interest in their videos. But posting a video like this would have been a more brazen act of cheek.

Brewer says he also found "a list of phones with the names of the victims and Jane Doe's numbers,quot; (the plaintiffs named themselves "Jane Doe 1,quot;, "Jane Doe 2,quot;, etc. during the trial) that "memorized the attempts to obtain information from them over the phone by posing as a journalist. "

At the end of the list it was handwritten: "Hello, my name is (******), I am a journalist from Los Angeles, I call in relation to the case of the despised girls. I have heard from your related (sic) with the case and curious to get a comment if you have free time. "

Wolfe had argued that he should be released because he suffers from sleep apnea and does not want to contract the coronavirus while in prison. But Brewer replied that sleep apnea is not a known risk factor for COVID-19. He argued that Wolfe should remain in jail despite the risk of infection.