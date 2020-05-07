Honey oil operation triggers explosion, San Leandro warehouse fire – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – A butane tank exploded Thursday in a marijuana honey oil operation inside a San Leandro warehouse, causing a fire that damaged the building and sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

San Leandro police said four people were detained, two detained outside the warehouse and the two transferred to the hospital. One of the wounded suffered a broken leg.

Teams at the scene of an explosion in a commercial building in San Leandro in the 1700 block of Timothy. Because it is under investigation. No injuries. Full update coming soon. pic.twitter.com/hdmOjdIXN5 – Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 7, 2020

Authorities said firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at a warehouse located on Timothy Dr. near Williams St. around 5 a.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters discovered the illegal cultivation operation. Authorities said they believed that about 20 pounds of marijuana was being converted to hash oil.

The force of the explosion pierced the roof of the building and sent debris flying up to 300 feet away.

No other injuries were reported. The incident is still under investigation and whether or not it was a legal operation. No other details have been released.