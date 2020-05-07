HIMYM's Robin Sparkles returns with new Let & # 39; s Go To the Mall

Teen pop icon Robin Sparkles is back.

Cobie Smulderswho starred How i met your mother Like Robin Scherbatsky and Canadian pop star Robin Sparkles, she has gifted us all with a fresh take on Sparkles' hit "Let & # 39; s Go To the Mall,quot;, with some specific quarantine updates.

Smulders posted a video of herself playing and singing the renewed song, with lyrics written by the creators of HIMYM Craig thomas and Carter's Baysand piano music composed by original composer Brian Kim. And of course, it's not as exciting as "Let's Go to the Mall,quot; was, because we can't go to the mall. But what we can do is appreciate that Robin Sparkles is looking for us with a new hymn on how we will go to the mall to hang out with our sweetheart in the food court someday, but not now.