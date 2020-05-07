Hilarie Burton Morgan in 'One Tree Hill' and Book 'The Rural Diaries' – Up News Info Los Angeles

Hilarie Burton Morgan was one of the biggest names in Hollywood during the 2000s and then decided to move away from the industry.

The actor has always been open about his life and hit no punches in his new book "The Rural Diaries: Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm,quot;. The former "One Tree Hill,quot; star discusses his problems with showrunner Mark Schwahn, battles with infertility, and why he moved to a farm in upstate New York.

"I have been very outspoken about the miscarriages that my husband and I have dealt with," Burton Morgan said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith. “I think writing the book was a way to create a path from that constant mourning to the joy we felt when our daughter was born. You feel guilty for celebrating that joy, especially when you know that people are deep in mourning. It created a path and I feel good about putting that into the world. "

FULL INTERVIEW:

Burton Morgan made a name for himself as Peyton Sawyer in "One Tree Hill." In 2017, the actor spoke out against Schwahn on sexual assault allegations. While the setting of the show was toxic at times, Burton Morgan can see the positives and negatives of the experience with some separation from the show.

"That was a totally different time in the television industry," said Burton Morgan. “I remember that during that time period, Nicollette Sheridan was having her lawsuit with Desperate Housewives. Someone pointed this out to me and said that if you want to be a troublemaker it will happen to you. It was very unpleasant when I was a 26-year-old boy that they told me that I would be ruined forever if I went public. That was very stressful and I decided to get away from it all. Fortunately, the next job, White Collar, was the healthiest, most beautiful, and most supportive work environment I could have stumbled into. "

"I'm pretty good at compartmentalizing and I'm very good friends with the entire (One Tree Hill) cast," said Burton Morgan. "I am a very good friend of the crew and I have seen their children grow." Peyton (Sawyer) had a fairly large chip on his shoulder, which was good. When you're in your teens, it's good to have a character who has it a lot worse. If you're fighting with your mom and dad and Peyton Sawyer has two dead moms, at least it's worse for her.

Burton Morgan's book is now available wherever books are sold.