Highway Body Cavity Search Attempt Takes ACLU to Sue Rock County Sheriff – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota sued in federal court Wednesday on behalf of a woman who alleges agents tried to search her body cavity on a highway in icy weather.

Kelli Jo Torres said she was a passenger in a car that stopped in southwest Minnesota in November 2018 for a hanging air freshener. Torres said officers told him to stand next to a police car and attempted to search for cavities on an interstate ramp. The outside temperature was 9 degrees.

Torres refused. She told officers that she only wore leggings without underwear and asked them to take her to the police station or hospital to conduct the search. The ACLU alleges that his rights against unreasonable searches and seizures were violated.

When Torres was taken to a hospital, a deputy ordered a nurse to look for her and a tube was removed from her vagina, according to the lawsuit. But the deputy did not have a court order for such a search, and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia against Torres was later dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for Minnesota, seeks damages from Rock County Sheriff Evan Verbrugge, the two deputies and the county.

Rock County District Attorney Jeff Haubrich told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he had not received the complaint and had no comment. The sheriff also declined to comment.

