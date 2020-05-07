Highlight, highlight as NFL teams get creative with launch of 2020 calendar on social media

%MINIFYHTMLce86211b7bd77b8a39b6b55bee231ebb14%
NFL social media account managers have probably been bored lately without the typical level of access to in-person video activities with newly selected players or group OTAs.
On Thursday, they had a rare opportunity to be creative with their accounts.
Some teams took advantage of the opportunity, while others kept things simple or failed entirely.
These are some of the most notable results:
PUBLICATION OF THE NFL 2020 PROGRAM:
Strength of schedule classifications | The best "revenge,quot; games
Funny NFL schedule announcements
Broncos troll fans with fake early release
Bengals become cigars for Joe Burrow
Dolphins graphics team deserves a raise
The lions do their best, and we respect it
Mediocre NFL schedule announcement
The Steelers keep it simple but effective
Jaguars roll with cats
Rams do bare minimum
The Broncos use the reference to & # 39; Full House & # 39; exaggerated
Bad NFL schedule announcements
49ers too cool to include words
Browns, Giants, Eagles between teams without announcement video
%MINIFYHTMLce86211b7bd77b8a39b6b55bee231ebb15%