Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

15,659 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 1.

Recovery Note: During this response, the MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 1, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 1, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 7/7/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 4 4 one Allegan 126 2 Alpena 86 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 27 one Baraga one Barry 41 one Bay 179 9 9 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 354 twenty-one Branch 73 2 Calhoun 252 17 Cass 36 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 12 2 Clinton 126 10 Crawford 56 4 4 Delta fifteen 2 Detroit city 9566 1147 Dickinson 4 4 2 Eaton 146 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1731 213 Gladwin fifteen one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour twenty 5 5 Gratiot 27 2 Hillsdale 146 twenty-one Houghton 2 Ferret 31 one Ingham 557 14 Ionia 99 2 Iosco 54 8 Isabella 61 7 7 Jackson 380 26 Kalamazoo 561 25 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2076 41 lake 2 Lapeer 174 29 Leelanau 9 9 Lenawee 121 2 Livingston 368 twenty Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 5876 678 Manistee eleven Marquette 53 8 Mason fifteen Mecosta fifteen 2 Menominee 6 6 Inland 63 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 371 fifteen Montcalm 46 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 344 19 Newaygo 3. 4 Oakland 7624 789 Oceana 2. 3 one Ogemaw fifteen Osceola 8 Oscoda 5 5 Otsego 95 8 Ottawa 331 17 Presque Island 12 Roscommon 18 years Saginaw 772 78 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 198 13 St Clair 342 2. 3 Saint Joseph 47 one Tuscola 126 sixteen Van buren 73 2 Washtenaw 1140 77 Wayne 8101 865 Wexford 9 9 2 MDOC * 2036 fifty FCI ** 106 3 Unknown 30 Out of state 3 Totals 45646 4343

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of reported cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

