Hello, baseball people: they cover the leaks about the return of MLB until there is real news

In the past few days, there are so many reports that MLB maybe / more or less returned to the field in a month that fans start acting the same way every time a player hits a routine fly into the garden.

"YEAHHHHH! THAT HAS HAPPENED! LET'S GO TO GOOOOOOO!" And then a fielder easily catches a ball that never had a chance to go out. Disappointed fans sink into their seats.

It seems to be where we are when baseball tries to start while the coronavirus remains almost uncontrolled in the US. USA

There was another round of leaks to national media Wednesday that MLB is about to reach out to players with a proposal to start Spring Training 2.0 and then quickly follow it up with opening day 1.0. The timeline on those leaks was similar to the one leaked on Monday and Tuesday: the camps started in mid-June, opened around July 1. In fact, that has been the presumed timeline for the past few weeks.

Of course, the Players Association has been contesting the leaks; He says MLB has not come up with any proposals. That may change in a week, according to leaks.

There are still many news cycles for things to go sideways. Fans must prepare for more quirky ideas and more unnecessary speculation. They need to prepare for a longer delay in the reopening process in case the virus becomes more deadly in the coming days.

That's the bad part of getting your hopes up after these taunts. The information drops simply accumulate in people's ankles and do not quench anyone's thirst.

Tips for MLB, MLBPA, and Agents Trying to Be Seen: The next round of news should be real progress: a real deal to reopen, or parties who say they are deep in conversation to finish one. Be quiet about everything else. Wait to deliver a without a doubt.