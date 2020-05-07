Hayley Williams blames PTSD and depression for secret rehabilitation after divorce

Instagram

Speaking about her mental health issues, the Paramore leader admits that the therapy helped her understand why she rushed to the altar with her ex-husband Chad Gilbert.

Singer Hayley williams completed a secret stay in rehab after separation from fellow rocker Chad Gilbert after the stress of her divorce left her hospitalized.

the Paramore frontwoman called closes with Newly discovered glory Guitarist Chad in the summer of 2017, just over a year after they were married, and during the divorce process, while sharing custody of his pet, Williams began to experience panic-inducing nightmares.

"I had to get therapy. I was having a lot of nightmares. I still do," he told Vulture. "Now I think the dreams I have are that my body processes things so that my consciousness doesn't have to do it during the day, as if it were solving problems."

From his nightmares, he continued: "They are pretty screwed. There is often water in my dreams. I have always written about relationships that use water metaphors. My most memorable recurring dreams since childhood are all related to water.

"I started having a lot of those again (after marriage separation). As a result I had panic attacks and ended up in a hospital. I passed out."

She later sought professional treatment at an undisclosed medical center, where she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

"It has been a slow lesson for me: how much power our emotions have on our physical health. It started to happen because I was in denial," shared the 31-year-old.

"I found a facility where I could go and be in a safe group or alone and talk … Conversation therapy has been more important to me than medicine."

Openly discussing his mental health has also helped Williams understand why he ran to the altar with Gilbert, with whom he had an affair while he was already married.

"I continued with the marriage because I was very embarrassed by the mistakes I had made," he confessed. "I got into that relationship prematurely. He wasn't divorced (from his previous wife) yet. He was very lonely."

"I started making bad decisions: run, find the right door," he added. "Ten years trying to redeem a terrible mistake will send you to many wrong doors, even directly down the hall."