Guns N & # 39; Roses & # 39; Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine & # 39; turned into a children's book

The book inspired by the band manager's daughter and niece and written by James Patterson is expected to use lyrics from the rock group's classic single.

Up News Info –

Prolific US author USA James Patterson has written a new children's book based on Guns n rosesSuccess of "Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine".

The picture book, which spins a youth story using the song's lyrics, will be available in September 2020.

"As a former Guns N & # 39; Roses fan, I am delighted to partner with the band to bring their famous hit song to life on the page," Patterson said in a statement. "Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine is a story that I know children will love to read and that parents will love to sing."

Illustrated by Jennifer Zivion, the book was inspired by the daughter and niece of the manager of Guns N & # 39; Roses Fernando Lebeis, who adds: "My sister and I have been lucky to see our daughters, Maya and Natalia Rose, grow up while they were on tour with the boys. We ourselves have been part of the & # 39; GUNS family & # 39; for over 30 years. "Being able to bring this into a printed children's book is truly special and a fun milestone in our lives."