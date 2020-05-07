Grimes reacts after Elon Musk corrects explanation of his son's name

While you're trying to pronounce the name of Grimes and Elon musknewborn son, even the new mother mixed a little with her baby's unique nickname.

Just a few days ago, the Tesla co-founder confirmed that their first child together had arrived. However, Musk generated more headlines when he replied to a fan asking him for the little boy's name with "X Æ A-12 Musk,quot;.

As fans tried to figure out what exactly they were reading, the musician chimed in with an explanation, although it wasn't entirely correct.

"X, the unknown variable," he wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."

Grimes concluded, "A = Archangel, my favorite song,quot; before adding a rat and sword emoji. "Metal Rat,quot;.

Musk yelled out his typo, tweeting, "SR-71, but yeah."