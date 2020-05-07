Greece awards contract to the Israeli Defense Ministry to lease several heavy drones – Defense Blog

The Hellenic Ministry of National Defense has signed agreements with the Israeli Defense Ministry to lease several heavy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Israel Defense Forces announced on its Twitter account that the IAI Israeli Heron UAVs will be used primarily for border defense.

The agreement, digitally signed by the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (Ret.) Udi Adam and the Director General of Defense and Weapons Investments – Lieutenant General. (Ret.) Theodoros Lagios (HAF) in light of the coronavirus pandemic, is the first between the two ministries.

Under the agreement, the Defense Ministry will lease the Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) system, manufactured by the state-owned Israeli aerospace industries for three years.

“The great security relations between Israel and Greece are expanding. We see great importance in Greece's choice to equip its forces with an Israeli system, particularly during the global crown crisis, "said the Head of the Directorate for International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT), Brigadier General. ( Ret.) Yair Kulas.

According to local media, the two drones will be used to strengthen the country's intelligence gathering capabilities and will act as a deterrent to Turkey, which has deployed drones in the Evros and Aegean Sea region bordering the two countries.

The IAI website said the Heron is an advanced, long-range, multi-functional Long Range, Long Range (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for strategic missions. It is equipped with automatic taxi take-off and landing systems (ATOL), satellite communication (SATCOM) for extended range, fully redundant avionics, and more.

The Heron TP was designed as a multi-mission platform to address the needs of local and international customers and to perform a variety of strategic missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, using various payloads, with a high level of reliability.