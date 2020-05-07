Granger Smith's wife shares emotional message 11 months after son's death

It's been 11 months since Granger smith3-year-old son, Kelly Smith River, died in a "tragic drowning accident at home,quot; in Georgetown, Texas. On Thursday, the wife of the country music singer, Amber smithHe recalled a sweet family moment before the boy died.
"A year ago. My legend was 'Enjoy dad being home and the Texas rain'. Life was good," she wrote alongside an old photo of herself smiling alongside her husband and children. . "No one has a perfect life, but it was quite good. Happy children, happy marriage, happy hearts. We could not have known the storm we would face in less than 30 days. Life is unpredictable. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant. Love your family. Love your friends. Love your God. John 16:33 ".
Granger shared the "unthinkable news,quot; of River's passing on June 6, 2019.
"We lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the artist wrote via Instagram at the time. "After a tragic accident, and despite the best efforts of the doctor, he could not be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say goodbye and donate his organs so that other children have a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken But we are pleased to know that he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone who knew him knew it immediately. The joy he brought into our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. "
While Granger did not disclose the cause of death at the time of the announcement, his representative confirmed it to People later that month. Also, Granger and Amber, who are also parents to their daughter. London blacksmith and son Lincoln smith, spoke about the accident in an emotional video tribute.
"It was actually a night like this, and I was out playing with London," Granger recalled. "We were doing gymnastics on the playground and the kids were playing fighting with water pistols. I remember thinking, I was looking at London while she was doing gymnastics and I thought: 'Absorb this moment … because it won't last forever " Somewhere between 30 seconds and three minutes, we don't know, Amber and I are inside our pool door doing CPR on our son. "
The couple also received the support of their famous fans and peers. In fact, the two said their supporters helped them raise more than $ 100,000 for Dell Children's Medical Center, where River was treated before his death, through the sale of a tribute shirt. Amber and Granger also shared that the lives of two people were saved from transplanting River's donated organs. In addition, they launched The River Kelly Fund in honor of the deceased child.
In late June, Amber wrote about how "getting back on the road and getting back to everyday life without River has not been easy in the least."
"Every thing reminds me of him, and all I can think about is how he would love to explore and see everything we're seeing," he wrote in part of an Instagram post. "I see his name everywhere, I see little redheaded children everywhere. I miss his silly personality and his bright light. I see his face in our other children. I have this hole in my stomach constantly, because I'm trying to make life more normal as possible for our other 2 amazing kids, London and Lincoln, while it hurts so much inside. I look at everyone else and wonder if someone is going through something like us. Silly little things don't matter anymore. My family does. My Faith yes. We have this, because God has us. Thank you all for your continued support, prayers and love. It really helps us a lot. "
