Granger Smith's wife shares emotional message 11 months after son's death

It's been 11 months since Granger smith3-year-old son, Kelly Smith River, died in a "tragic drowning accident at home,quot; in Georgetown, Texas. On Thursday, the wife of the country music singer, Amber smithHe recalled a sweet family moment before the boy died.

"A year ago. My legend was 'Enjoy dad being home and the Texas rain'. Life was good," she wrote alongside an old photo of herself smiling alongside her husband and children. . "No one has a perfect life, but it was quite good. Happy children, happy marriage, happy hearts. We could not have known the storm we would face in less than 30 days. Life is unpredictable. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant. Love your family. Love your friends. Love your God. John 16:33 ".

Granger shared the "unthinkable news,quot; of River's passing on June 6, 2019.

"We lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the artist wrote via Instagram at the time. "After a tragic accident, and despite the best efforts of the doctor, he could not be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say goodbye and donate his organs so that other children have a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken But we are pleased to know that he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone who knew him knew it immediately. The joy he brought into our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. "