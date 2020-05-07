Gov. Gavin Newsom says unemployment will hit 18% amid worst budget deficit in state history – Up News Info

At his press conference Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that the state faces the worst budget deficit in its history. Possibly even harder to hear for the many Californians expelled from work by the coronavirus: State projections show unemployment reaching 18 percent.

Newsom says the unemployment figures will create difficulties "more acute than anything we've seen in modern times." As he did yesterday, he called on the federal government to intervene and help the state. "We really need the federal government to do more," he said.

For comparison, in its January projections, the state set unemployment this year at 4.4 percent and a state budget surplus of $ 6.8 billion.

The California Department of Finance calls this economic disruption "unprecedented in modern history." See their May budget update here.

And the 18 percent unemployment rate will be a much higher rate than during the peak of the Great Recession, which was 12.3 percent, or any time since the end of World War II, according to MarketWatch.

In comparison, MarketWatch says, the maximum unemployment rate during the Great Depression was 25 percent,

Some details:

California personal income, projected to grow 4 percent in the January budget, will drop nearly 9 percent in a year.

annually in 2020.

Permits to build new homes, a key economic indicator, are forecast to decline by more than 21 percent this year.

Finances projects that General Fund revenue will decrease by $ 41.2 billion below January's projections. Health and human services expenses of $ 7.1 billion. $ 6 billion in other expenses, primarily related to COVID, will result in an overall budget deficit of approximately $ 54.3 billion,

Of that deficit, $ 13.4 billion occurs in the current year and $ 40.9 billion is in the next budget year, which begins in July. This general deficit is equivalent to almost 37 percent of the General Fund spending authorized in the 2019 Budget Law.

According to the constitutional calculation of Proposition 98, state funds for K-12 schools and community colleges must be reduced by $ 18.3 billion.

BEFORE WEDNESDAY 12:30 PMCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom conducted a sobering economic assessment at his daily coronavirus press conference on Wednesday.

After revealing an unprecedented rise in jobless claims, he said: "You will see these numbers translate into unemployment rates that will be quite staggering."

Newsom later predicted that these rates will be seen not only in California, but across the country.

The state's revised budget comes out May 14, so specific unemployment numbers will be released at that time.

Newsom called the increase in jobless claims "unprecedented in our state's history," noting that 4.2 million people have now applied for Public Unemployment Assistance and $ 10.6 billion in aid has already been distributed.

The increase in claims, Newsom said, has resulted in the massive distribution of $ 2 billion since Sunday.

"You will see these numbers reflected in the budgets" both state and local, the governor said, before adding that, at the state and local levels, "revenues are simply falling off a cliff." Newsom said those falls have occurred "in just weeks, not months."

Any recovery, the governor said, "will take much longer than people say."

"We have never experienced anything like this in our lives," he continued gravely. "These are numbers from the depression era in terms of unemployment across the country, not just the state."

"Just do the math on the number of Californians who have applied for unemployment since March 12," the governor urged. "We had record unemployment in January, a record surplus, and you will see a budget (on May 14) that drops tens of billions of dollars below where it should be."

How bad has it been nationally? According to the New York Times on Wednesday, US payrolls. The US reportedly plummeted to 20 million jobs in April 2020. Government numbers coming in on Friday, the newspaper reports, will reveal that the losses were even worse than that. According to the NYT, those numbers "will undoubtedly show that job losses in April were the worst in history."

As for California, "Ww is responsible for balancing our budget," Newsom said, noting that the state cannot simply print money. "We cannot do this without the Federal Government."

"We really need leadership at the federal level," said the Governor, "to provide the scale of support" that matches the crisis.

Newsom predicted that the road to economic recovery will be long and will be measured in years, not months.

"I am not of this opinion," said the governor, "that this (fall in economic activity) is a fast V and that we will return in a few months. In the coming years, we will have to overcome these challenges."

In closing, Newsom said, "We have our work for ourselves."