Google Sibling leaves ambitious city of the future in Toronto

OTTAWA – Citing the economic turmoil created by the coronavirus pandemic, a corporate brother of Google said Thursday that it had abandoned ambitious plans to create a sensor and data-laden city of tomorrow in Toronto.
"It has become too difficult to make the 12-acre project financially viable without sacrificing central parts of the plan we had developed in conjunction with Waterfront Toronto to build a truly inclusive and sustainable community," says Dan Doctoroff, executive director of the corporate brother, Laboratories of sidewalk, wrote in a blog post.
Urban activists also said the project would deliver critical decisions about the city that belonged to citizens and politicians to Google's algorithms.
The company also seemed to undermine its cause at times. When asked to submit a proposal for a 12-acre demonstration project at a former port property in Toronto, he produced a detailed concept for 800 adjacent, mostly federally owned acres, the largest undeveloped stretch of downtown Toronto. .
In the company's vision for Toronto, skyscrapers made of engineered lumber would have filled what are now weed plots and underutilized warehouses along the streets. Its bike lanes would melt the snow.
Pedestrians would be protected from rain, snow, and scorching heat by giant, automated awnings. The sensors would track every movement of residents to optimize everything from traffic signals to underground armies of robots that deliver packages and dispose of trash.
But there were immediate concerns about the ownership of the data collected by the developer and the privacy concerns it created, which Sidewalk was never able to completely calm down despite repeated concessions.
The sidewalk also walked away from a proposal to receive a cut of future neighborhood property taxes in exchange for building a rail transit line.
Ultimately, the federal, provincial and municipal government agency that controls the land ordered Sidewalk to come up with a plan focused only on the initial 12 acres. The company recognized that the reduced scale would force it to abandon many of its ambitions.
On Thursday, many critics of the plan suggested that opposition to the project and its diminished viability, not the pandemic, supported Sidewalk's decision to resign shortly before the Waterfront Toronto agency made its final decision.
"This is a great victory for responsible citizens who fought to protect Canada's democracy, civil and digital rights, as well as the opportunity for economic development," said Jim Balsillie, former BlackBerry Executive Co-President and one of the most prominent critics. from The Plan.
"Sidewalk Toronto will go down in history as one of the most disturbing planned experiments in surveillance capitalism," he said.