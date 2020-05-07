Google Lens update lets you copy text from everyday objects and magically paste it into a document – BGR

Google Lens is an image recognition application that provides users with real-time information about any object or text pointed at by their camera.

A new Google Lens update now allows users to point their smartphone to a block of text, magically copy and paste it into a document on their computer.

The copy and paste function even works on handwritten notes.

One of the cool things about Google is that the search giant has a lot of legitimately interesting software that most people just don't know about. An excellent example of this is Google Lens, an image recognition application for iOS and Android with a series of interesting and frankly impressive features.

If you are not familiar with Google Lens, it is as fascinating as it is useful. One of the coolest features in the app lets you point your smartphone camera at almost any product, from a can of lemonade to a book or Xbox controller, and the app will tell you what it is and where you can buy it online. Even better, you can point your camera at the text in a foreign language and the app will translate it for you in real time. The app supports over 100 languages ​​and is truly a boon for people traveling internationally.

Seeking to raise the ante, Google today announced a host of new productivity features for Google Lens that are definitely worth a look. With the new update, Google Lens now allows users to point their smartphone's camera at a text string, copy and paste it directly into a document on their computer.

Google explains:

Now when you select text with Lens, you can tap "copy to computer,quot; to quickly paste it to another device with Chrome. This is ideal for quickly copying handwritten notes (if you write them carefully!) And pasting them onto your laptop without having to retype them all.

You can check out the handwriting translation and copy and paste via the following gif:

Image Source: Google

Another feature built into the new Google Lens update is the ability to learn to pronounce words in any language.

"Now, you can also use Lens to practice words or phrases that are difficult to say," says Google. Select the text with Lens and tap the new Listen button to hear it out loud, and finally find out how to say "hippo! "

Another language-oriented feature allows users to select a word or phrase they don't understand and view Google's online search results for more information about it.

If you find a word or phrase that you don't understand in a book or newspaper, such as "gravitational waves," Google Lens can help you. Now, with the results of Google Search online, you can select complex phrases or words to get more information quickly.

Google Lens is available through the Google app on iOS or through a dedicated Google lens app on Android. As for the aforementioned features, they will all be available on Android starting today. If you are an iOS user, the Listening feature will come a little later. Also note that for the copy and paste feature to work, users must be signed in to the latest version of Chrome.

Lastly, below is a list of existing Google Lens features not mentioned above. Suffice it to say that if you haven't played with Google Lens yet, it's definitely worth downloading and taking a look at it.

SCAN AND TRANSLATE TEXT

Translate the words you see, save a business card to your contacts, add events to your calendar from a poster and copy and paste complicated codes or long paragraphs on your phone to save time. IDENTIFY PLANTS AND ANIMALS

Find out what plant that is in your friend's apartment or what kind of dog you saw in the park. EXPLORE PLACES AROUND YOU

Identify and learn about landmarks, restaurants, and storefronts. View rankings, hours of operation, historical events and more. FIND THE LOOK YOU LIKE

Do you see an outfit that catches your attention? Or a perfect chair for your living room? Find clothes, furniture and home decor similar to the ones you like. KNOW WHAT TO ORDER

See popular dishes on a restaurant menu based on Google Maps feedback. SCAN CODES

Quickly scan QR codes and barcodes.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock