Golfer calls Vijay Singh a "real piece of junk,quot; for entering a development event

Golf is about to return to the USA. USA After a pandemic breakup with a red-hot fight between Brady Schnell and Vijay Singh.

Singh, a PGA Tour veteran, is set to enter the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, which is generally meant for lower-level players who scrap cash and a chance on a bigger stage. Schnell, 35, who has bounced between professional levels, made an exception to Singh's impending presence in the competition.

Schnell felt that Singh was unfairly taking focus and potential gains from others. He made his voice heard on Thursday through social networks.

"Hello @VijaySinghGolf, you are a real piece of crap if you save money playing at a Korn Ferry Tour event and I will tell you straight in the face," Schnell wrote on Twitter.

Schnell continued to argue with Singh back and forth with people in his responses.

"He's a complete jerk to play with," Schnell wrote. "He has his money and his career. Just wait another month and ride with your older friends (on the Champions Tour)."

Schnell finally apologized by the tone of his messages, but maintained that he was frustrated with Singh, 57, who has earned more than $ 70 million in his golf career.

Singh has not responded to Schnell's comments.