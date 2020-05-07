Glendora couple celebrate 70th wedding anniversary in social distance time – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5c03c3430f8135c9e7b3750152e123a814%

– Dorothy and Paul Hatch did not know what to expect for the 70th wedding anniversary as they are unable to leave their home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, not wanting this milestone to go unnoticed, more than 100 people joined to bring the celebration to the couple's Glendora porch, organizing a parade in front of their house.

"We love you," Paul yelled at the dozens of passersby.

The Hatches were high school boyfriends who married in 1950 and started a family.

"He chased me for a while and I chased him for a while," said Dorothy.

Now the couple have to use a bulletin board to keep track of their seven children, 40 grandchildren and 71, who will soon be 75, great-grandchildren.

The couple, feeling blessed to be 90, didn't exchange gifts this year, but they said the life they built together was more than enough.

"What do we need?" He said. "We don't need anything. For me, just having our kids around is more than a gift."

As for those who find themselves struggling in these uncertain times, Dorothy has some advice.

"It just finds humor in things," he said.