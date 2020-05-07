Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account hacked, the jokes reach social networks

Several vulgar tweets were posted from Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account on Thursday afternoon in an apparent hack. The tweets were removed in minutes and Antetokounmpo's account was blocked soon after.

A tweet said, "I'm going to the warriors," but the rest appears to be crude.

Bucks' official Twitter account confirmed the hack and said an investigation is underway.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been removed. An investigation is ongoing. – Milwaukee Bucks (in 🏠) (@Bucks) May 7, 2020

MORE: LaVar Ball is back with another absurd prediction

NBA Twitter wasted no time making jokes.

Giannis's Twitter password must have been "Antetokounmpo34,quot; – Bryan Crawford (@ B_Craw4D) May 7, 2020

I mean, Giannis being hacked in May isn't exactly a new concept – Stevie Ray Baughan (@NotNickBaughan) May 7, 2020