Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account hacked, the jokes reach social networks

Several vulgar tweets were posted from Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter account on Thursday afternoon in an apparent hack. The tweets were removed in minutes and Antetokounmpo's account was blocked soon after.

A tweet said, "I'm going to the warriors," but the rest appears to be crude.

Bucks' official Twitter account confirmed the hack and said an investigation is underway.

NBA Twitter wasted no time making jokes.

