Georgia Considers Charges Against Ahmaud Arbery's Assassins

A Georgia prosecutor is reportedly considering filing charges against a white police officer and his son, who chased and killed the unarmed black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery in February.

According to The Guardian, Tom Durden, the acting district attorney for a neighboring district, posted a letter on Facebook, stating that "the case should be brought before the Glynn County grand jury to consider criminal charges against those involved in the death,quot;. of Mr. Arbery. "

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they will investigate Ahmaud's murder.

"Our goal in every investigation is to search for the truth," GBI Director Vic Reynolds told reporters. "And that is exactly what we intend to do on this issue. I realize that emotions are running low in this community and are running low across the state, and the last thing anyone wants to do is extend our patience. Realize that this research must be done correctly and therefore I must ask for a little of your patience. "