Georgia Considers Charges Against Ahmaud Arbery's Assassins

A Georgia prosecutor is reportedly considering filing charges against a white police officer and his son, who chased and killed the unarmed black jogger, Ahmaud Arbery in February.

According to The Guardian, Tom Durden, the acting district attorney for a neighboring district, posted a letter on Facebook, stating that "the case should be brought before the Glynn County grand jury to consider criminal charges against those involved in the death,quot;. of Mr. Arbery. "

