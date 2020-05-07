Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Following protests at the Georgia State Capitol, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has formally announced the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Ahmaud's story has drawn national attention in recent weeks. The 25-year-old man was chased, shot dead by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, while jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. The fatal shooting occurred in February, but there were still no arrests in his case in May, prompting his family to demand justice by sharing their story.

A prosecutor, who later withdrew from the case, claimed that the men were protected by state statute in the fatal Ahmaud shooting because they felt "threatened,quot;. But many people questioned how they felt threatened when they chased Ahmaud, who the McMichaels claimed to believe was possibly a robbery suspect. There was never evidence that he had robbed any house.

GBI said McMichael's men were charged with murder and aggravated assault. They were detained Thursday and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail for the February 23 shooting.

GBI said this case is being investigated in partnership with District Attorney Tom Durden, who just two days ago formally requested that GBI investigate Ahmaud's death.

The video of Ahmaud's murder was released on Tuesday.

In the video, Ahmaud can be seen running down a residential street, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts. He was greeted by a man who was standing outside a truck in the middle of the highway. For a brief second, the frame points in the direction of the grass, and Ahmaud cannot be seen. But the camera refocuses and that's when you can see Ahmaud now in front of the truck, in a fight with the man who was originally standing outside the vehicle, while Ahmaud was running.

We promise to keep you informed about the Ahmaud Arbery case and his family's quest for justice.

