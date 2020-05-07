Gas leak in India in the hundreds of LG Factory Sickens

An apparent gas leak at a chemical factory owned by South Korea's LG Corp. in eastern India sickened at least 1,000 people early Thursday morning, according to local media reports.
Video footage showed dozens of unconscious men and women on the street. At least three people were reported dead, and dozens more admitted to nearby hospitals, local authorities said. Police were trying to evacuate hundreds of their homes near the factory.
Doctors at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, an eastern port city in Andra Pradesh state, where the factory is located, These patients had been exposed to styrene gas, which is used to make plastics and rubber and can be dangerous.
It is unclear what caused the leak. But a former employee He said the factory may have been restarted after the lock was lifted, but without proper maintenance work done. All of India was locked up to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but parts of the country are allowing more businesses to reopen this week.
The videos showed women and men stretched out on the street, unconscious. Another showed a stray dog struggling to use its paws to stand up before collapsing to the ground. Other photos showed terrified citizens shoving the sick and unconscious into motorized rickshaws and into the back of mopeds as they rushed to the hospital.
Some of the images were immediately compared to the 1984 gas leak in the state of Bhopal in India, considered the worst industrial accident in the world. That leak, at a Union Carbide pesticide plant, left nearly 4,000 dead and another 500,000 injured.
While the Bhopal disaster exposed India's dangerous industrial practices, forcing the government to improve safety standards, industrial accidents still persist across the country.