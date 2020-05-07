Garcetti Introduces City Road to Reopening, Extends Face Order of Coverage to LADOT, LAX – Up News Info Los Angeles Buses

– Mayor Eric Garcetti presented the city's roadmap to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Starting Friday, florists, toy stores, music stores, bookstores, clothing and sporting goods stores in the city of Los Angeles can start offering sidewalk pickup, but Garcetti said that doesn't mean these stores should reopen.

"Do whatever you have to do to make sure you are safe, that you feel safe, and that your people are protected and your clients are safe," said the mayor. "While you can open as early as this Friday, you don't have to until you feel good."

Garcetti also announced that starting Saturday, the city's trail parks and golf courses will reopen, though Runyon Canyon will remain closed. He also said that facial covers would be required on all trails and golf courses in the city and that social distancing must be observed.

"I know some people think that I will never see a person, but you can turn a corner and suddenly be face to face with someone," he said. "We want to make sure that as people exercise in those parks and trails, people are as safe as possible and don't spread this coronavirus."

But, the mayor warned, people over 65 or with underlying medical conditions should still avoid public places, and meetings with people from different households are still prohibited.

The announcement came just hours after Los Angeles County officials outlined a similar plan for retail stores and public spaces in the rest of the county, and is the city's first stage in the reopening process.

"We are coming out of Phase 1, focused on crisis management and saving lives," said Garcetti. "So Friday … will usher in Phase 2 with a slow and gradual loosening of some of the restrictions, while always ensuring that adequate security measures are in place."

He said the reopening process would not be linear and that the city would occasionally have to backtrack before moving on, depending on a number of factors, such as an increase in cases and deaths or a decrease in hospital capacity.

"There will be times when we go backwards, and businesses that could open now could either be closed again or access to public spaces will be tighter or more restricted," he said.

The city, in an effort to offer more transparency in its decision-making, created a new website that will track where the city is, where it has been and where it is headed.

Garcetti also announced that starting Monday, all passengers on Los Angeles Department of Transportation buses will be required to wear face coats. There is a push to demand the same for all Metro Los Angeles traffic, although it has not yet been approved by the board.

"We have seen tragic stories of transit operators, bus drivers, and rail operators who have become ill, and even some in other cities who have lost their lives doing the basics to make sure that as a city we can continue to function." said.

The mayor also announced that starting Monday, all travelers at Los Angeles International Airport will be required to cover their faces while inside.