Garcelle Beauvais reveals that she and Kyle Richards are not talking!

According to the new cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she and Kyle Richards don't speak! Garcelle Beauvais told it all while being a guest on Wendy Williams' @home version of her talk show earlier today.

Garcelle admitted that there is indeed a drama between her and the RHOBH OG and revealed that Kyle never took the time to meet her.

Sure enough, fans were able to see as they watched the series that the two actresses had not joined long after Garcelle joined the cast this season.

"Kyle and I are not talking, it is fun because I followed,quot; WWHL "and had to choose someone I would not quarantine and I chose her." (Kyle) has the biggest ego in the group (RHOBH). He never took the time to get to know me, that's where he came from. If you're an OG and someone comes into your circle, then I think it's kind of your … if you're a host, you should be my host and say, "Hey, let's get together," he said during the virtual interview.

Garcelle went on to say, "I felt like people expect me to be the angry black woman, and that's not who I am." But, if you come for me, I will also come for you. I think women were a little hesitant this season, because I think they were afraid black social media would come for them if they came after me. So everyone stood on tiptoe, but it wasn't about me starting this season, it was about people knowing who I am and what it is about, and then bringing it in season 2. "

After Garcelle's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle reacted to what the other lady had to say and confessed that she was quite surprised to hear it.

She explained while on the Maria Menounos podcast, Better Together, that they had no problems throughout the season, so she didn't understand why she had to call her.



