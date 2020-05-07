Garcelle Beauvais from RHOBH: I'm not talking to Kyle Richards!

Garcelle Beauvais, the first black housewife in the history of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has confirmed that she is not speaking to Kyle Richards.

"Kyle and I are not talking, it's funny because I entered & # 39; WWHL & # 39; and I had to choose someone to not quarantine and I chose her. She never took the time to meet me, that's where I I came from. If you're an OG and someone comes into your circle, then I think it's you … if you're a host, you should be the host and say, 'Hi, let's get together,' "he told Wendy Williams. .

She said the women might have feared the repercussions of Black Twitter if they messed with Garcelle.

She continued: "I felt that people expected me to be the angry black woman, and that's not who I am. But, if you come for me, I will also come for you. I think women hesitated a little this season, because I think they were afraid Black Twitter would come for them. So everyone was on tiptoe, but it wasn't about me starting things, it was about people knowing who I am and what it is about. "