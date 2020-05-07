Games revealed, but few details about the changes in the era of the coronavirus – Up News Info

What promises to be one of the weirdest seasons in the National Football League was unveiled tonight as the league highlighted the big games planned for its 2020 regular season schedule. Opponents have known each other for months, but the Tonight's NFL reveal focuses on the order of games, with an emphasis on which contests will be featured during primetime, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The league's full 2020 schedule – 17 weeks, 256 games – anticipates a start on September 10. In that Thursday night soccer game, defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs will open at home at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.

the Sunday Night Football Game 1 on September 13 will feature the Los Angeles Rams' first game at the new SoFi Stadium, pitting them against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the first event at the $ 5 billion venue at the former Hollywood Park site; Several concerts scheduled for the summer, including Taylor Swift, Guns N & # 39; Roses, and the quad bill with Def Leppard and Motley Crue, were canceled amid coronavirus closings.

But all the information comes with a big "Yes". While the league hopes the regular season can start on time, many questions remain, including when training camps can begin. The schedule announcement also fails to take into account the areas of the country that will reopen from the pandemic more slowly than others, which could make it difficult to organize home games in some affected northeast cities.

There is also the imminent possibility that the schedule may be delayed. Reports indicate that the NFL has contingency plans that could carry out the Super Bowl until February 28, 2021.

It's also up in the air if fans will go out and watch the games live. There's also the question of how to monitor the health of players, coaches, and any other aides in sick games, and what to do if someone on a team catches COVID-19.

Despite all that, the NFL is moving forward.

For now, the NFL plans to start its season as originally planned, including a 17-week regular season and a full roster of playoff games before Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7. However, international games scheduled in London and Mexico City will not be played.

If things don't go as planned, Sports Business Daily He reported that the NFL could start the season through Oct. 15 and still have teams that play full 16-game tables. That means eliminating rest weeks during the season and the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

NFL.com reports that at the peak of schedule planning a few weeks ago, 2,400 cloud computers were used, and generated 34,000 playable schedules. The NFL reviewed 289 of them by hand.

The selected team has an unusual characteristic: each team plays two games at home and two away in the first month of the season.