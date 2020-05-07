Gabrielle Union talks about her and Dwyane Wade's unwavering support for their trans daughter Zaya Wade

The way Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union handled their daughter as a transgender has been one of the best times of the year. After the athlete revealed what she was like at first, Gabrielle opened up about why Zaya Wade will always have her unwavering support.

The 12-year-old girl's decision to live her true life inspired the married couple so much that they investigated and even reached out to the cast of Pose for advice on being trans. Dwyane then announced to Ellen that Zaya would use her pronouns.

Although the news was controversial when it came to what public opinion was thinking, the parents stood firm in their daughter's corner.

Union recently spoke to The View, where Meghan McCain interviewed her.

Meghan asked what advice she gives to a father who is going through the same thing.

‘To love your child, listen to your child, accept it. reject the idea that your children are disposable if they are not small versions of you. And creating more of you, in all sorts of ways, is not the solution to keep them safe or pave the way for a happy life. Enabling them to be exactly who they are and loving and supporting them and hopefully guiding them to be a loving, compassionate and open-minded global citizen should be the goal, "the actress replied.

She went on to say, "We just saw it so many times that people throw their kids away and it's … I don't even have a word to describe it. It's weird, sad, pathetic, heartbreaking. We just want to remind people that they love their child. it's really an option. Loving them, accepting them, helping guide them in a way that reminds them that they are heard, seen and loved exactly as they are. "

It's great to see a celebrity talk to talk about something that can be considered taboo for others.



