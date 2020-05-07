Gabrielle Union says Zaya doesn't trust her, Dwyane Wade with homework

Like many people Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade they are social distancing in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actress revealed what life at home has been like on Wednesday's episode of Tonight's show.

When asked how he has been managing homeschooling, the Go ahead star said her 12 year old stepdaughter Zaya he didn't exactly want help with homework.

"Homeschool is happening," said Union. "Zaya doesn't trust us to even look at (her school work). She says, 'I'll wait for my tutors'."

Although he jokingly admitted that this might be for the best.

"Someone said, 'How are you doing in the new math?' I'm like, 'It wasn't solid in the old math,'" Union said.

the The best of L.A. celeb also talked about Zaya's courses during a recent interview with Good morning america.

"He's doing amazing. So far, he has all the A's and one B's," Union said. Robin Roberts. "But yeah, she's like, 'I don't need your help. I think I have this.' And we thought, 'I went to UCLA. It doesn't matter, it's okay. "She doesn't want our help with any kind of homework, and I can't blame her."