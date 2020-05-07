Gabrielle Union offers advice to parents raising a transgender child after her experience with stepdaughter Zaya Wade

Gabrielle Union continues to talk about being the mother of a transgender boy, as her stepdaughter Zaya Wade recently came out publicly as a transgender. During a recent appearance on "The View," Gabrielle offered some advice to other parents who may be experiencing the same thing, and also gave a few words of encouragement.

To promote her new book on fatherhood and motherhood, Gabrielle Union appeared in an interview at home for ABC's daytime talk show "The View." Naturally, the topic came up for their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, as earlier this year Zaya publicly revealed herself as transgender, and both Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle and Zaya's father supported her along the way.

Analyzing the realities of parenting a transgender child, she said the following:

"To love your son, listen to him, accept him. reject the idea that your children are disposable if they are not small versions of you. And creating more of you, in all sorts of ways, is not the solution to keep them safe or pave the way for a happy life. The goal is to enable them to be exactly who they are and to love and support them and hopefully guide them to be loving, compassionate and open-minded global citizens.

We just saw so many times that people throw their kids away and it's … I don't even have a word to describe it. It is strange, sad, pathetic, heartbreaking. We just want to remind people that loving your child is actually an option. Love them, accept them, help guide them in a way that reminds them that they are heard, seen and loved exactly as they are. "

Gabrielle Union's new book, "Welcome to the party," is out now.

