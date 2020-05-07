Fun activities until May instead of Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Every May for the past 28 years, a sea of ​​pink has descended on downtown Detroit for the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure race. Thousands come out to celebrate, remember, educate, and raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

But this year, the Covid-19 pandemic has left the streets in front of Comerica Park. Quiet and empty.

“We were really planning a really great race, we were eager to know that the registration was over. We just had a really good momentum, "said Josephine Roach, a breast cancer survivor.

Roach has been on the Komen Race For The Cure planning committee for 7 years. She says it is disappointing that the race has been canceled, and she has a personal reason for being so dedicated to the cause.

"It showed it was breast cancer and a month later I had lymphedema, it was stage one," said Roach.

He then received radiation and chemotherapy. She says that what helped her through this difficult time was the support of family and friends.

Almost two and a half years without cancer, she still receives a lot of love and support.

"Although we weren't in the race, all this support to know that from my neighbors was very moving," he said.

Instead of the race, fun activities like walking chalk will be held throughout May. This fundraising event will have a different pink themed activity every week, like your pet rose, your porch and your eyes!

For more information on how to donate or participate, visit komengreaterdetroit.org.

