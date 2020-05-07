From Tiger King to Michael Jordan and Obamas, Documentaries Grab Spotlight – Up News Info

The person sitting across from me was a veteran filmmaker who was haunted by a difficult decision. "The story I want to tell should be done as a document, not as a feature film," he told me. "But let's be real: Films are at the center while documentaries sit on the balcony."

He ended up filming a movie (more on that later), but in today's Hollywood, he would have come to the opposite conclusion. That's because documentaries right now are robbing audiences and conversation alike and, along the way, picking up some of the bad habits of the fiction film business: struggles over budgets, credits, and release dates. launching.

This week, viewers will see new documents about Michelle Obama's future career, or the mysterious death of Natalie Wood, or Michael Jordan's daunting ambitions, or the dangers of undercover investigations (The infiltrators) Or they will re-mark smoky hits like Tiger king or Free only or Three identical strangers.

"This is a very liberating moment, also fiercely competitive," observes Sheila Nevins, who after a stellar HBO career is now creating documents on marijuana, suicide and other live streaming issues for MTV.

With the film business in a stupor, documentary production is booming, both from established players like Netflix (20 documents and 15 limited series) or new ones like Concordia (Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim) and Higher Ground (Barack and Michelle Obama).

As with fiction movies, the quality deviates sharply from the insane (Tiger king) to the pedant (American factory) Yes Tiger king challenged credibility, American factory We work to explain issues we already know, such as the contrasting expectations of Chinese workers vis-à-vis their US counterparts.

Becoming, the second Obamas & # 39; Higher Ground film, although warmer and more personal, still reflects the caution of a semi-official presentation intended to avoid controversy.

Overall, the most demanding reality that doc filmmakers face often lies in the collision of fiction and nonfiction. While the public can accept the credibility of the documentary footage being viewed, that narrative may also be embellished with reenactments with scripts and voiceovers, hence the increasing use of the so-called "hybrid."

The danger you face The infiltrators It is enhanced by these scripted recreations. But in Where's my Roy Cohn?The assembly of witnesses and archival testimonies gathered by Matt Tyrnauer urgently transmits the deformed scenarios to which the title character has committed.

The sad saga of Natalie Wood, who drowned at age 47, unfolds through (more flattering) interviews and clips from her many films, but viewers could have benefited from a re-enactment meant to finally end the intrigues ( Natalie's daughter, Natasha). Gregson Wagner, co-produced). On the other hand, The last Dance, from Peter Guber's Mandalay Sports, is energized by his behind-the-scenes glimpses of the inner world of athletes, prompting ESPN to take on three other new documentation projects in its previously empty landscape.

"Half fresh" (1969)

Paramount / Kobal / Shutterstock



Meanwhile, the filmmaker quoted at the top of this story solved his puzzle by creating what would emerge as a hybrid of features. In structuring Half coldHaskell Wexler decided to tell the story of a documentary filmmaker, played by Robert Forster, who is desperate to capture on camera the chaos surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

In doing so, he engages a woman and her young son who are caught up in events – scripted characters who become entangled in unscripted violence. The result is a hybrid theatrical film that deeply moved audiences, but also left some confusion.

By contrast, images of those rebel crowds battling the police and National Guard will soon reappear in Aaron Sorkin's next film. The Trial of the Chicago 7. Sorkin's film, based on his script, will be strongly presented as a work of fiction starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, and Michael Keaton.

By any definition, documentaries increasingly find acceptance both on television and, before closing, in theaters. Will that phenomenon continue once Hollywood normalizes its launch pattern?

"Docs will help fill the void left by the disappearance of the independent film," observes one filmmaker. "The documents are less expensive to produce and trade, plus they are a pre-tested IP source for feature film production. Witness this week's Nicolas Cage release for the fictional version of Tiger king. "

Far from being relegated to the balcony, as Wexler feared, they now share what remains of the center stage.