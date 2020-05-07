From Glee to The Eddy, why are television musicals so rare and distant?

For for as long as I can remember, movie musicals have had a magical effect on me. Calamity Jane, Grease, The sound of the music – All of them have left me with the desire to live my life differently and the need to burst into song. It takes me until my mid-twenties to accept that my enthusiasm can't compensate for poor vocal range and lack of rhythm, but that drive never goes away.

Musicals exist in a space completely separate from reality. In our current climate, that escape has never been more necessary, perhaps explaining the revival of film musicals. Whether it's stage adaptations (the disastrous 2019 adaptation of CatsSteven Spielberg is inevitably more successful next West side story new version) or originals (La La Land, The best showman), they are basically a verified gold mine.

Therefore, it is somewhat surprising that television networks have not attempted more to emulate this success. We are supposedly in the age of peak television, with world-renowned actors and directors scrambling to prove it. And yet it will take until this week, with La La Land and Lash director Damien Chazelle's release The whirlpool on Netflix: for someone to try making a prestigious music television show. What gives?





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

To get to the root of the genre's problems, it's probably best to look at the music format itself. What I like most about musicals, the escapist fantasy they provide, is also the reason some people don't enjoy them. By putting on a musical, you ask viewers to accept a world where people spontaneously explode into a song and perform elaborate, synchronized dance routines seemingly without signal. Musicals require a sustained suspension of disbelief and acceptance that the world before you could never exist in real life. Naturalism this is not.

This problem only intensifies in the television format, due to the obvious practical differences between unique movies and television shows. If you bought a ticket to see my god at the movies (like I did at least four times in the summer of 2008), you're likely prepared to suspend your disbelief and indulge in musical nonsense for the next 100 minutes (if only because you know it's going to end soon).

read more

But when it comes to television, where telephones, food, and housemates constantly take you out of the television show world, that experience is completely different. Every time you return to the show, you have to accept the world in front of you again. Music television shows not only ask their viewers to suspend their disbelief for hours, but to maintain that mindset between episodes. There's a reason stage musicals use the first song after an interval to acclimatize the audience back to the world they've taken a 15-minute break from. But television musicals can't do this between each episode, so the magic fades easily.

To try to combat this problem, most of the previous television musicals have tried to soften the blow by setting their action in an adjacent musical world and featuring characters who are already artists. If singing and dancing is something that a character could already do in a feasible way in their daily life or in their line of work, then the public has less jump every time it explodes spontaneously.

Drink Joy. It may now exist predominantly through memes about implausible storylines and the fact that maestro Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison) should have been locked up for crimes against rap (strongly agree), but Joy did the TV musical work. For aspiring musical theater at William McKinley High School, seemingly daily show choir gatherings provided an outlet for both their anguish and passion for the hands of jazz. Marked with popular hits instead of original songs, a technique made popular by writer Dennis Potter in his 1970s series. The singing detective and Pennies from heaven – The program had an immediate familiarity that helped people accept it.

%MINIFYHTML26c479dbdb3cc16466fb9f6c1bd52ce614%

Around the same time, NBC tried to recreate JoyIt is magic in Smash, an older television musical set in the cast of a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Sadly, Smash It only lasted two seasons, but introducing characters who were musical stars helped make the format make sense. Then we have the so-meta-hurts High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney + musical simulation series about students at school where High school musical The franchise was filmed, which is presenting the films as its own school musical. Confused? Yes. Kind of shiny? Also if.

At this point, the characters who are performers are so ubiquitous among television musicals that they were even parodied by the brilliant Crazy ex girlfriend. A musical comedy series written and starring Rachel Bloom, who co-wrote the songs with Jack Dolgen and the late Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger, the show attempted to challenge this narrative by focusing on a character who can't sing at all. But she imagines her life through a series of original musical numbers, thanks in part to her undiagnosed borderline personality disorder. Because they are the product of your imagination, these songs do not have to exist in the real world, and therefore can extravagantly parody all genres of Springsteen and Okhlahoma! in the mid-nineties pop punk and The Miserables. Just as amazing was another short series, Galavant, which could also be completely amazing if set in fantasy-inspired medieval times. The songs are caramelized and joyous because they are not obliged to constantly justify their existence.

But as fun as these shows are, the future of the TV musical seems to make the genre, well, cool again. Gone is the harsh nature: this new set is more relaxed and less obvious in its music, despite clearly having the influence of its predecessors.

Where it would be easy to imagine The whirlpool how "La La Land, but a TV show, "is more like his younger brother. Like the movie, it takes place in an adjacent musical space, that is, a jazz club in Paris. This is not the romantic and well-lit vision of The French capital we know, but a much darker version. Filmed on a handheld camera, the show feels brave and realistic, and the same can be said of music. The characters are almost all musicians, from the owner of the Elliot club (MoonlightAndré Holland) to Polish jazz singer Maja (Joanna Kulig), but the songs are also her own character.

In the club, they are presented to too few or improvised audiences on the piano, but their beauty cannot be contained in this context and has to break into the world of entertainment. They overflow into the surrounding Parisian streets, with the characters scurrying and humming in tune with the syncopated drum beat of the backing track as they move through their lives. The music is always there; Maja even serenades her partner during a binge.

The whirlpool You don't need to justify your music, because like jazz itself, it's primitive and instinctive. Without the effort and jazzy hands of the traditional musical, the show could easily turn even the greatest theater skeptics into the genre. The TV musical may work after all.