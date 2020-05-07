French pressure manicures are extremely elegant

My hand, holding, from left to right, an invisible penis, the leaves of a Boston fern and a haze on my face Photo: Megan Reynolds

Shit i bought Welcome to Shit I Bought, a column where we recap the beauty and fashion purchases that changed the lives of various employees, and also things we buy on a whim.

During my time indoors, I have replicated many of my rituals from the outside world inside the home. On Fridays, after closing my computer, I do my nails. About a week before quarantine started, I was very stupid and had a gel manicure as usual, thinking that I would be able to get to the nail site and remove them, perhaps within three weeks. As usual, he was wrong; After looking at the nails and pinching the edges, I spent three hours removing the gel, painted my nails, and went on. Life is easier with short nails, but also less fun. Being irritated, upset, or concerned about the condition and appearance of my nails is one of my stupidest traits, but even in quarantine, I'm still the stupid bitch I was before.

This realization finally led me to buy a set of Kiss Salon acrylic French nude nails on a recent trip to Duane Reade to buy anti-dandruff shampoo, a box of Andes mints and toilet paper. Frustrated by my inability to do my nails with any type, I promised to give myself the nails I always wanted: an impeccably flawless French manicure by Carmela Soprano, ten beautifully rectangular acrylic rectangles that I think would add a bit of flair. to me every day.

The return of French manicure in 2019 is part of the current crush on the fashion world with the 90s and early 2000s: fine and cute for youth, but not so much for the rest of us, who remember jeans bottoms and baby shirts from the first time. around and have not yet recovered. The French manicures of my youth were thick and rectangular, unlike their late 2010 reboot. Always the iconoclast, Kim Kardashian Let's got a short, square white all-over French manicure in January 2019. Other celebrities followed the exampleAnd lo and behold, what was once considered tacky, boring, and predictable is new again!

I've experimented with the current iteration of French manicure: long, sharp, almond-shaped nails with a finely white whisper curve at the tip, for pleasing results, but I'm still attracted to something about the old-fashioned square French. The mistake for a classic French bit me after seeing Health terrifying coach Mónica Aldama yells at the agile and fast bodies of her charges. Aldama certainly doesn't make me feel liveBut her mid-90s French manicure certainly does. A woman with a solid, flaky French manicure that extends a little beyond the fingertips wants to get the shit done her way (the right way) the first time, and isn't particularly interested in excuses. This is the person I want to be. Advances in press-on nail technology have allowed me to have the hands of my dreams.

Applying the nails was easy, although I admit I removed the set I started with because I did a terrible job. Fortunately, I think I learned from my mistakes, and the second attempt was easier. Once they were locked and loaded, I was ready for anything. I washed the dishes three times, took a shower, and took off my contact lenses with ease. My fear that a cat would get out and be eaten by the cat was unfounded. But in the shower the next day, the nail on my left index finger came off, but I put that motherfucker away and stuck it again. Former Up News Info Deputy Editor Kate Dries informed me on an Instagram DM that I looked like Teresa Caputo from Long Island Medium fame, and I was pleased to know that I achieved my goal. The little plastic gums attached to my nails communicate capacity and resistance, although the actual integrity of my manicure is not as strong.