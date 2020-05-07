French Montana demands royalty from & # 39; Powerglide & # 39; from Swae Lee

WENN / instagram

In a new interview, hitmaker & # 39; Lockjaw & # 39; He also calls Rae Sremmurd member for releasing the sequel to his hit album & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; not including it.

French Montana once again made a wild statement during an interview. After making headlines for his comments on outshining Kendrick Lamar, French seemed to cast important shadow on Swae Lee.

Speaking to Billboard, the rapper "That's a Fact" hinted that he produced the Rae Sremmurd Artist's song "Powerglide", but was never credited for it. In addition, he called Swae for releasing the sequel to his hit album "Unforgettable" without including it.

"If I didn't structure the song, what happened when they released & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39; part 2, & # 39; Guatemala & # 39 ;? how come that didn't sell nine million?" French asked. "This is how they try and do it to me. I make & # 39; Unforgettable & # 39 ;, they take me out and he replaces me with someone else to come out with part 2. I never took it in any way."

<br />

French recently revealed in a phone interview with Big Boy TV that he used to have an awkward moment when he and Kodak Black music video filmed for his hit "Lockjaw". "He and I didn't have a conversation when we shot the video," French explained. "I just looked at him and he growled at me," she continued, laughing.

That's not the only wild comment French made during a recent interview. He previously sparked controversy after saying he would outshine Kendrick Lamar. "I could go against anyone. You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could overshadow him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more," he told Complex at an interview earlier this month.

He went on to explain: "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the stage of the festival, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

The Bronx rapper received a backlash from Kendrick fans, prompting the "Welcome to the Party" spitter to clarify on his Twitter account. "IF WE'RE JUST TALKING ABOUT FEMALES, YOU VS ME KENDRICK BEATS BY HIT! I THINK I CAN GO FROM NECK TO NECK!" French insisted. "I MAKE HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT'S NOT MY FAILURE. I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW AM I supposed to answer that question? HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TEST MYSELF BEFORE GETTING MINE?"

Assuring that there is no bad blood between him and Kendrick, French added: "I love Kendrick! That is not just for Kendrick, it is for anyone to put me in front of me, and ask me the same question that they want me to say hahaha. I should know your attitude too. If you think less of yourself, don't blame the next person who doesn't! "