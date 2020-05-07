Free Fenty Beauty Shimmer Skinstick with any $ 35 purchase

Free Match Stick Stick Skin Shimmer The | Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty Giving away free products should be something weekly and it seems like it is. Until Sunday, Fenty Beauty gives the Match Stick Skin Shimmer Skinstick to any order over $ 35. You can choose from 10 shades in this offer. There is no need to add it to your cart because it will notify you once you reach the correct quantity.

%MINIFYHTMLa4e1dc880e5af62456a70893a710ec7612%

The Match Stick is worth $ 25 and is Lightweight and designed to work with your other beauty products. These sticks can be It is used as a highlighter or blush and will absolutely enhance your look. Are you not sure of your shadow? I would match it with the tone of a marker you already use.

This order qualifies free shipping and running until midnight Motherand 10.