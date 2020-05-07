Fortnite sets up Steve Aoki, deadmau5 for Friday's concert – Up News Info

Fortnite is celebrating a milestone in audience size and has set the next edition of its concerts in place. DJs Steve Aoki and deadmau5 are expected to lead. Fortnite & # 39; s Last gig in the game this Friday night. They come when the game has announced that it has a

But don't be surprised if even your grandparents start asking for a squad:Fortnite He said he crossed 350 million registered players, about 100 million more than in March 2019.

That massive audience fueled the Travis Scott concert, which drew more than 12.3 million concurrent players tuned into its "Party Royale" game mode.

Scott's performance was only 10 minutes, so there will likely be a similar short leg for Friday's show. When the concert ends, the players are sent back to their competitions.