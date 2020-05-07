Forney Festival of Lights delayed until 2021 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Slated to debut during the 2020 holiday season, the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the Festival of Lights in Forney until next year.

In a statement sent to Up News Info 11 News, city manager Tony Carson said the delay is "the result of the decision of potential city partners facing significant manufacturing uncertainties and limitations."

The setup for the Christmas festival was due to start this month, which is not possible with all the looming restrictions in the midst of the health crisis.

"Due to the fact that infrastructure design and installation will have to start this month, the best course of action will be to delay the Festival of Lights until 2021," said city manager Tony Carson.

