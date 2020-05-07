Former "Simpsons" Tweets Writer "Guess We Did It" Predict Coronavirus – Up News Info

UPDATED, 5 PM: Former The Simpsons Writer Bill Oakley says, "Okay, I guess we did," predict two of 2020's most disturbing events so far: coronavirus and killer hornets.

Oakley was a writer on a 1993 episode in which Springfield residents experienced a virus called the Osaka Flu. In the same episode, in their panic to find a cure, residents hit a truck in hopes of finding treatment, but instead release a hive into a box marked "Danger: Killer Bees." The clip first started circulating a month or two ago, but started trending again in the past week or so with news of murder hornets.

Oakley responded to a tweet to a clip of the episode on Wednesday that seemed to comment. The Simpsons ability for predictions and our current crises.

You can check out the clip in Oakley's tweet below.

PREVIOUS, February 1: Loyal viewers of The Simpsons I think Fox's animated comedy warned the world about the coronavirus decades ago.

As evidence, they are citing an episode from the series in 1993, which featured a story about a virus called Osaka Flu that spread through Springfield after residents ordered juicers from Japan.

The episode shows the juicers packed in boxes in Japan when one of the workers says, "Please don't tell the supervisor that I have the flu." Then he coughs into the box and sends the virus to the United States. Once the juicers arrive in Springfield, most residents get sick.

Although the virus in the episode came from Japan, rather than Wuhan in China, fans have been burning Twitter saying The Simpsons has a penchant for predicting global events.

"The Simpsons have predicted it again! This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993. # CoronaVirus #Wuhan #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #Virus #ChinaCoronaVirus #ChinaVirus #WuhanVirus, "one person tweeted along with photos from the episode.

Another person wrote: “The Simpsons scare me. This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993 #CoronaVirus. "

While a third party tweeted, "How did the Simpsons know? #coronarvirus #coronavirus ".

As of Saturday, the death toll from coronavirus has risen to 259 in China, the Associated Press reported. The number of confirmed cases there has increased to 11,791.

On Friday, the US government. USA It declared a public health emergency, and President Trump signed an order prohibiting foreigners who have visited China in the past 14 days from entering the country. The restrictions do not apply to the immediate family of US citizens or US residents.