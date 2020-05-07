Former HGTV executive Brian Balthazar launches a production company – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Balthazar, who oversaw HGTV shows like Flip or Flop and Love it or make a list, has launched its own production company, a joint venture with Frozen in time Producer Glass Entertainment.

He has partnered with Nancy Glass to launch Balthazar Entertainment, which will be based in New York and Philadelphia.

Balthazar worked closely with Glass Entertainment on HGTV, where he was the network executive responsible for Maureen McCormick's Frozen in Time, and will focus on developing and producing unscripted content with a focus on character-based programming for cable networks. premium and digital platforms.

He was previously Vice President of Programming and Development at Discovery Networks, owner of HGTV.

In addition to being a network executive, he has appeared on-screen in Today Show, Wendy Williams and People TV.

Earlier in his career, he served as co-executive producer on the ABC daytime talk show The view and oversaw the release of the fourth hour of NBC Today is the show with Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb.

"We have been fans of Brian's work for a long time, both on and off the screen," said Nancy Glass, CEO of Glass Entertainment Group. "He is a respected producer, determined executive and inspiring creative. We are honored to have his banner hang on GEG."

"Nancy is a true tour de force in the entertainment industry," added Balthazar. "She has always been an innovative producer and collaborative contributor, and I know that together we will create compelling and eye-catching television." My time on HGTV was a joy and I can't wait, as the home category has been my lifelong passion to produce exciting new projects for them. "