Former A pitcher Dallas Braden reveals he was hungover on the day of his perfect game.

A mug and a mug … of beer.

On May 9, 2010, A starter Dallas Braden pitched a perfect game, at the 19th moment in MLB history. Only 23 perfect games have been released in the history of the game, and now it is seen that only two have been released with the hunter suffering from a hangover.

On Wednesday, Braden revealed that he was dealing with a pretty nasty hangover on Mother's Day, the day he released the perfect game, in an interview with Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required).

"There are things you don't do," Braden told the Chronicle. "Engaging in libations or adult drinks, that was something I never did before a one-day game. However, the night before Mother's Day, I did. We were looking for it a little bit."

But it wasn't just a party for Braden. He was drinking to numb the pain of the loss of his mother, who died when Braden was in high school. Braden considered Mother's Day a "day that you're just trying to get through,quot; and said he was waiting "12:01 around the corner so it's over."

"Until that day, I had never treated a start or the day before a start like I did that day," said Braden. "It is not as if I said to myself: 'Let's crush ourselves and tomorrow it will be wonderful'." It was more like, 'Let's forget about tomorrow' "

That day, Braden was late for the stadium after his grandmother found him on his sofa late in the morning. Cu's pitching coach Curt Young noted he didn't find Braden to be out of line. Braden would pitch the perfect game with his grandmother watching from the stands.

Regardless, Braden joins an elite circle of David Wells (Hangover) and Dock Ellis (LSD) as the only pitchers to cast a perfect or a no-hitter under the influence.