Following the uproar, Rachael Rollins clarifies comments about public defenders.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins unexpectedly lit a firestorm in local legal circles last week with her comments widely criticizing Massachusetts public defenders as "overwhelmingly privileged."

But after the reaction spread from social media to the pages of The Boston GlobeThe progressive prosecutor, who won the position on a platform to make the justice system more equitable, is trying to make peace with the people who generally support his agenda.

"We all want justice to be done and all who visit us to be treated with dignity, respect and fairness," he wrote in a letter to two groups of local public defense attorneys on Wednesday.

It was a noticeable change in tone from the week before.

The controversy began during Rollins' appearance on WGBH "Boston Public Radio,quot; last Thursday, after a caller James de Webster complained that his publicly appointed defense attorney had not called him back. While the trials were postponed during the coronavirus outbreak, Rollins gave him some advice on how to contact his office, before moving on to another caller.

But after a defense attorney for the state Public Advisory Service Committee called the program to say that a defendant should not be advised to contact the district attorney's office for help, Rollins was frustrated and argued that only I was trying to provide information. to a desperate-sounding individual.

"I have called his number and people do not return my calls," he said. "What I am not going to do is let people suffer in silence. We are not going to try to jump and represent anyone, but me the office is answering calls because I'm demanding it. "

In response, the attorney continued to argue that the state has a well-documented shortage of public defenders, particularly in western Massachusetts. But for Rollins, the problem was not that public defenders were overworked, but too privileged.

"There is a premise here that somehow the people who are public defenders are the heroes and the prosecutors are the villains," he said, after WGBH Jim Braude (who had sided with Rollins) said he was "flooded "with emails from defense attorneys. who said that his advice to James was inappropriate. "I am not going to allow that to continue any longer."

Rollins went on to say that she often hears from "black, brown and poor,quot; defendants that their attorneys "mistreated them," although she acknowledged that they are underpaid and understaffed. Rollins said he had even advocated for salary increases for CPCS attorneys, but said his urgency often does not match the needs of his clients.

"When you hear in my voice my disgust or outrage at the fact that CPCS does not call people, it is its overwhelmingly privileged staff that does not call poor, black and brown people because they say they are overworked and busy." he said, adding that the The staff lacks diversity. "Is this a rainbow coalition of people representing these individuals? I have no problem looking at my own diversity and saying in my first year of leadership, "What have I done to diversify my staff?", But I refuse to try to pretend that Thurgood Marshall and Martin Luther King are working for CPCS in this moment. . " Rollins said he did not want to "smear them all," but said he was speaking from "personal experience," including with the defense attorney for one of his brothers during a court appearance in Middlesex County in 2018. That did not quell the outrage of the defense attorneys. As the Balloon reported Tuesday, many flocked to social media over the weekend to protest their comments. "Thanks for undermining my work," Jim Corbo, a CPCS attorney in Brockton, tweeted. "The comments she made about CPCS and about me as a public defender were incredibly offensive: I'm surprised," said another Boston public defender, who said she campaigned for Rollins, tweeted.

"What @DARollins did was paint a broad brush across an entire profession based, at least in part, on a personal snub that he experienced during the campaign." Michael Tumposky, another defense attorney, additional. "We should expect more from our elected officials. "

Anthony Benedetti, CPCS lead attorney, even responded in a public letter saying Rollins' "insults,quot; hit "Directly at the heart of our organization."

Here is the letter @AbenedettiCPCS Send to @DARollins in response to your comments on CPCS and public defenders while at @BosPublicRadio Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7N4yVeAodj – Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) May 1, 2020

While praising Rollins for, unusually for a prosecutor, working "shoulder to shoulder,quot; with CPCS on important issues such as the release, Benedetti wrote that his comments "needlessly denigrated an entire population of lawyers before an audience that may not know what we are doing every day." He also said Rollins "alienated,quot; hardworking attorneys representing poor clients for whom his office has attempted to reform the system.

"These unprovoked attacks on his fellow lawyers did not go unnoticed, and I am afraid they may have alienated some who believed in his campaign promises and later found themselves in the crosshairs of a tirade," Benedetti wrote.

Immediately after the backlash, Rollin stood firm, responding to much of the criticism directly from his Twitter account.

"CPCS is not the victim here, James is," he wrote in a tweet"The most frequent complaint I received as a NAACP attorney was that public defenders did not respond to calls from clients or family."

Rollins said Balloon columnist Adrian Walker in an interview on Thursday who even tried calling the CPCS phone line and found a voicemail that was full. In his letter, Benedetti noted that CPCS is still trying to "adapt to these difficult times,quot; amid the pandemic. He also asked that next time Rollins communicate his concerns instead of attacking the agency on the radio.

And on Wednesday he did.

"I just wanted to help James get in touch with his attorney," Rollins wrote in his letter to Benedetti and Victoria Kelleher, president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, making a more conciliatory tone, if she did not apologize.

"I should have made it clearer at the time that my response to James was never directed at, nor intended for, the overwhelming majority of court-appointed attorneys who work tirelessly for their clients: accepting every collect call, working 24 hours. hours, talking to families and loved ones, and these days they put themselves in danger every time they visit a correctional facility to serve their clients, "he continued. “CPCA attorneys and attorneys are hardworking public servants who are committed to advocating on behalf of the poor, vulnerable and marginalized. I know this in my core. "

Rollins noted that she has "strongly defended,quot; the CPCS budget increase and contacted the agency for information on "urgent matters." Especially in the midst of the pandemic, he promised to work together on common goals. And "in places that are more unstable," Rollins called for "open and honest communication."

"I value your opinion," he wrote. “I have included CPCS in ways that my predecessors and fellow district attorneys would never have imagined and still disagreed with. And I will continue to do so because our missions are often aligned and our success, justice, is linked. "