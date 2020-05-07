Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk passed away a few days after 73rd birthday

Confirming the loss of the co-founder of the electronic group, through a representative, is electro pioneer Ralf Hutter, who noted that his friend died of a brief cancer illness.

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider He has died, at 73 years old.

Schneider formed the influential electronic group with Ralf Hutter in 1970, and they became the pioneers of the synthesizer rock movement and the current electronic dance music scene.

An official spokesperson tells WENN: "Kraftwerk co-founder and electro-pioneer Ralf Hutter has sent us the sad news that his friend and partner for many decades, Florian Schneider, died of a brief cancer illness only a few days after his 73rd birthday. "

"In 1968 Ralf Hutten and Florian Schneider began their artistic and musical collaboration. In the 1970s they founded their electronic studio Kling Klang in Dusseldorf (Germany) and started the multimedia project Kraftwerk. All the albums in the Kraftwerk catalog were conceived and produced there … & # 39; Autobahn & # 39 ;, & # 39; Radio Activity & # 39 ;, & # 39; Trans Europe Express & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Man Machine & # 39 ;, & # 39 ; Computerworld & # 39 ;, & # 39; Techno Pop & # 39 ;, & # 39; Minimum Maximum & # 39 ;, & # 39; Tour De France & # 39; ".

"In 2014 Ralf Hutter and Florian Schneider were honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award."

Florian Schneider was born Florian Schneider-Esleben in April 1947. He and Hutter met as students at the Remscheid Academy of Arts, Germany, and formed the band's experimental organization.

Schneider's vision turned Kraftwerk into human robots during the performances, and his live shows became legendary for his striking images of droids playing synthesizers.

The multi-instrumentalist left the band in 2008 after releasing 10 albums with Kraftwerk. In 2015, he launched "Stop Plastic Pollution" for the conservation of the ocean environment as part of the Parley for the Oceans campaign.

Before his death, Kraftwerk had announced that they would embark on a summer tour of North America to celebrate the group's 50th anniversary. The shows were canceled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.