Florence Pugh reminds critics of her right to choose Zach Braff romance

WENN

Finding & # 39; strange & # 39; that people have such strong opinions about the age difference in their relationship, the actress of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; points out that they & # 39; have no right to educate me in my private life & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Florence Pugh finds it "strange" that people hold such strong opinions about their relationship with Zach Braff.

The 24-year-old actress has been dating. "Scrubs"Star Zach, 45, since April 2019. The couple's relationship raised their eyebrows from the start, due to their 21-year age difference, but the"Little Women (2019)"Star slammed critics in a wild and passionate interview during a new interview with Elle U.K. magazine, insisting that his personal life is his and no one else's business.

"I have the right to hang out and be with anyone I want," he said. "I have always found this part of what people do really strange. I am an actor because I like to act and I don't care if people see my things, but people don't have the right to educate me in my private life."

"I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people can invade your privacy and have opinions about it, but it's weird that normal people are allowed to show so much hatred and opinion in a part of my life that I'm not pulling away there. It's a weird side to fame that thousands of people can tear you apart even though you didn't put that part of yourself. My point to all of this is that it's no wonder a stranger can totally tear someone's relationship apart permitted?

%MINIFYHTMLf55abd54767d9ee0c5a3ca266d2c1c4012%

<br />

While Florence is best known for starring Greta Gerwig"Little Women," a role that earned her an Oscar nomination, can soon be seen appearing alongside Scarlett Johansson at Marvel & # 39; s "Black widow"spin-off. Admitting to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was" big and daunting, "Florence recalled how she felt when the cast of the film was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con.

"I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn't know what it sounded like. I'm also playing a character that no one had seen before but read about; I don't know if people were going to hate me. We (Scarlett Johansson) we stood there and I instantly had wet and sweaty hands. "

"Scarlett shook my hand and we squeezed, and she also had wet hands! And then I said, 'Oh, this never goes out of style. This is just as powerful (for you) and you are her legend & # 39 ;. "

The June issue of Elle U.K. is on sale from Thursday, May 7.