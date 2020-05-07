Florence Pugh once again applauds enemies who criticize her 21-year-old relationship with Zach Braff

Fans of Zach Braff and Florence Pugh know that social media isn't particularly fond of their age gap. During a new interview for Elle UK, the 24-year-old actress said she has the "right to hang out and be and date whoever she wants."

Florence and Zach were first seen last fall, but some people on social media were not happy with the news that the 24-year-old star was dating a 45-year-old man.

For example, in December last year, a social media commenter denounced the 21-year age gap, and the Oscar nominee quickly applauded. The actress said that her answer was completely justified because there are people who do not understand that her words can be harmful.

Pugh went on to explain how he doesn't understand how people on the Internet think they have the right to attack the personal lives of others they don't even know. Also, Florence has done nothing to show her personal life, so she doesn't understand how they think they have a right to criticize her.

According to Pugh, she is an actress and doesn't care at all when people look at her social media and other art forms, but they have no right to comment or criticize her in any way.

Pugh then described how he has come to expect such behavior and criticism, especially with his level of fame.

That said, he refuses to tolerate negative comments, insults, and other innuendoes. Pugh says it is "strange,quot; to her that people even think they have a right to comment on her personal life, which she has kept largely secret.

As you may or may not know, this would not be the first time that Pugh has defended himself. Last month, she was criticized on social media for posting a happy birthday message on Zach Braff's IG page. Pugh went to his IG to tell him that he would never speak about anyone's election and personal life because it is not his right to say so.



