Find it! Shangela sounds off We are here and more

ME! News: Well, I'm going to dive right in. I loved the show, and I'm very, very excited to be able to talk to you about it because I thought the show was really very special. So my first question is: could you explain how the program developed, how it was presented to you? What attracted you to the field?

Shangela Of course. I got a call from Steve Warren and Johnny Ingram, the creators of the show, and they said, "Listen, Shangela, we have this great idea that we'd love for you to be a part of. These are three drag artists, you and two of her sisters Bob and Eureka travel across America, specifically to small towns, and partner with people to help them make the best versions of themselves through this transformative drag power. And not only that, but also I'm going to be producing a one-night drag show in places that have never had that before. " And you know what? With that description, honey, I was already inside, and I'll say it because, you know, I'm from a small town … I grew up in Paris, Texas, and I know what it's like to look around you sometimes and feel like you're the only person Like you, there is no local LGBTQ community center and you don't really see many positive images of queer people around. On top of that, we never had a drag show in my city and I would have loved if there had been a drag show in my city. So with that said, I wanted to be a part of this.

