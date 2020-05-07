Filmfare recommends: Bollywood movies that revolve around separation

They say that distance makes hearts become more loving. Our filmmakers certainly believe in the saying and are in the habit of including an element of separation in love stories. But this plot device is not used only between lovers. Sometimes it becomes a pain point between parents and children, as well as between married couples. Currently, thanks to the closure situation, many couples may have been separated from their loved ones. Presenting a list of movies that pity that situation.

Devdas (2002)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It is based on the 1917 Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay of the same name. Shah Rukh Khan plays Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London and falls in love with his next-door neighbor, Paro (Aishwarya). However, due to the class difference between them, her family does not consent to their marriage. Devdas breaks his heart and becomes an alcoholic due to the pain of separation from his childhood love. Paro's mother married her to a family that is richer than the Devdas family. She marries a widower with children who has no interest in her. Devdas finds help in the arms of a Chandramukhi courtesan (Madhuri Dixit). You simply cannot reconcile with separation and your health deteriorates. In the end, breathe one last time at the door of Paro's new home. She can only watch helplessly from afar as he dies.

Baghban (2003)

Director: Ravi Chopra.

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Mahima Chaudhary

It is a remake of the Marathi movie Oon Paoos (1954), a family drama that revolves around the plight of careless parents. Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini teamed up in a movie after Nastik (1983) and created the magic of the screen once again. The film pulled viewers' hearts and was a surprise success. Pooja Malhotra (Hema Malini), is married to Raj (Amitabh Bachchan) and has four children, Ajay (Aman Verma), Sanjay (Samir Soni), Rohit (Saahil Chadda) and Karan (Nasirr Khan). They also have an adoptive son, Alok (Salman Khan), who is in love with Arpita (Mahima Chaudhry). Due to financial limitations, they cannot live together and have to live separately in different children's homes for a period of six months, rotating individually every six months from one child's home to another. This separation affects your emotional well-being. Raj writes a book about his experiences that gives him financial independence. Alok also takes them home and gives them the love and respect that their true children could not do. In the end, they reject their royal descendants in favor of Alok.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity ZInta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan plays an Indian Air Force officer named Veer who falls in love with a Pakistani girl named Zara (Preity Zinta). Veer rescues Zaara after his bus runs into an accident when he has come to India for a pilgrimage. The two lost their hearts to each other, but Zara is already engaged to Raza Sharazi (Manoj Bajpayee). Upon arriving in Pakistan, Zaara realizes that marrying Raza would now be a mistake. Veer also feels that he cannot live without it. He comes to Pakistan hoping to earn it. When Zara's fiancé finds out about Veer, he wrongly accuses him of being an Indian spy and sends him to prison. Years later, Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji), a Pakistani civil rights lawyer, decides to handle the Veer case and get him out of prison. To collect evidence of Veer's innocence, she travels to her village in India and finds Zara running the girls' school started by Veer's parents. He had escaped a long time ago thinking that Veer had died in an accident. After 20 years of separation, Saamiya manages to reunite the lovers and marry them.

Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005)



Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, and Boman Irani.

Akshay Kumar plays Aditya, the spoiled son of a wealthy businessman Ishwarchand Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan). Aditya takes everything lightly and has a carefree attitude towards life. He marries his girlfriend Pooja (Priyanka Chopra), without informing anyone. It is then that his father decides that he should receive a lesson and throws him out of the house along with his pregnant wife. Aditya does her best and becomes a movie star soon, but there is deep resentment in her heart against her father. Only when she realizes that her father is dying of cancer and throws him out because she wanted her son to succeed, Aditya feels remorse and reconciles with her father. The father names his grandson after him and passes away happy. The film demonstrated how parents must exercise harsh love for the benefit of their children and sometimes keep them apart to teach them a lesson.

Dor (2006)



Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Cast: Ayesha Takia, Gul Panag, Shreyas Talpade, Girish Karnad, Uttara Baokar, Prateeksha Lonkar

Namastey London (2007)

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, and Upen Patel.

Manmohan Malhotra (Rishi Kapoor), an Indian NRI living in London wants to marry his daughter, Jasmeet (Katrina Kaif) to someone from India. Jasmeet already has a British boyfriend named Charlie Brown (Clive Standen). She reluctantly agrees to marry her father's son Arjun (Akshay Kumar) to appease her father, but upon returning to England, she refuses to acknowledge her marriage to Arjun, as there is no evidence of the wedding. Arjun does not want to force her into a relationship. He respects her wishes and keeps her distance. Although they are separated, circumstances force Jasmeet to see a different side of Arjun. She likes the way he takes pride in Indian culture and values. She begins to admire him from afar and soon falls in love with him. Whether or not she decides to return to him forms the crux of the film.

Sarbjit (2016)

Director: Omung Kumar.

Cast: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha, Darshan Kumar

Sarbjit Singh was born in Bhikhiwind, located along the Indo-Pakistani border in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He was captured by Pakistani rangers near Kasur and claimed that he had crossed the border in a drunken state. The Pakistani police initially accused him of invasion, but later accused him of being an Indian terrorist. He spent 22 years in prison, from 1991 until his death in 2013. Several requests for mercy were filed on his behalf, but all were rejected. Even the intervention of the Indian government was not enough to free him. He was reportedly murdered by prison inmates, some say in retaliation for the hanging of Afzal Guru. The film is told from the point of view of Sarbjit's sister Dalbir Kaur, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Randeep Hooda, who rehearsed the title role, lost 18 kg to look like someone who has been in prison for 22 years. The film opened with good critical acclaim, and both Aishwarya and Randeep were praised for their performances.

2 states (2014)

Director: Abhishek Verman

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh, Revathy, Shiv Subramaniyam, and Ronit Roy

A Punjabi boy falling in love with a Madrasi girl and the resulting complications: The basic premise of 2 States is as old as the hills. It is a basic human tendency for one group of men to consider themselves superior to another and even the so-called modern and educated people still fall into that trap. The film touches on such facts, but also points out that given time and effort, we can overcome differences. Another homey truth revealed by the film is that they could irritate us to hell, but parents love us in complex and incomprehensible ways. Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor) and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt) meet at IIM Ahmedabad and connect instantly. He is a clean Punjabi mundane at odds with his father. She is a Tam Bram chulbuli who likes tikka chicken and beer. Regular college friendship leads to the friends arc with benefits. In between, they discover love and decide to get married. That's where things get complicated, since they don't want to elope but they want to get hooked on their parents' blessings. They separate because their parents don't get along at all. While they cannot bear the separation, there seems to be no way out, until Krish's father fixes things.

Kabir Singh (2019)

Director: Sandeep Vanga.

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Adil Hussain, Kamini Kaushal

Kabir Singh is the official remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor repeats the role of Vijay Deverakonda as a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon who descends into alcoholism and drug abuse when his girlfriend Preeti (Kiara Advani) forcibly marries someone else. Preeti leaves her husband and copes alone, living alone despite being pregnant with Kabir's son. She does not want to contact or charge him. One day, coincidentally, he sees her and comes to know what happened to her. He decides to marry in his haste and their parting ends on a happy note.